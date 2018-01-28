Wizards' Tim Frazier: Drops 14 dimes in Saturday's win
Frazier scored four points (2-5 FG) while adding 14 assists, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 129-104 win over the Hawks.
While Tomas Satoransky got the start in place of John Wall (knee), it was Frazier who saw more court time and took on primary distribution duties for the Wizards. The fourth-year guard hadn't seen more than eight minutes in a game since early December, but Saturday's performance could help earn him a bigger role in the backcourt rotation even if Wall's balky knee doesn't cost him any more games.
