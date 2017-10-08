Play

Wizards' Tim Frazier: Expects to return Wednesday vs. Heat

Frazier (groin) is expected to practice Monday and then return to the court for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Heat, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Frazier will miss his third straight preseason contest Sunday. However, as long as his groin responds well to an increase in activity during Monday's practice, look for Frazier to resume his duties as John Wall's backup point guard on Wednesday.

