Wizards' Tim Frazier: Expects to return Wednesday vs. Heat
Frazier (groin) is expected to practice Monday and then return to the court for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Heat, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Frazier will miss his third straight preseason contest Sunday. However, as long as his groin responds well to an increase in activity during Monday's practice, look for Frazier to resume his duties as John Wall's backup point guard on Wednesday.
More News
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Won't play Friday•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Doesn't participate in practice•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Officially out for preseason opener•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Doubtful for Monday's preseason opener•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Dealing with minor groin strain•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Dealt to Washington•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...