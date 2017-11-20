Wizards' Tim Frazier: Hands out eight dimes in start

Frazier totaled six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes during a 100-91 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Frazier got the start with John Wall (knee) sidelined and posted a pretty solid line despite not being very aggressive offensively. The eight rebounds marked a season high and the eight assists matched a season high. Even if Wall misses more time, Frazier likely won't put up huge offensive numbers, as the team still has plenty of offensive weapons.

