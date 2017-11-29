Wizards' Tim Frazier: Hands out four assists in Tuesday's win

Frazier finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 92-89 win over the Timberwolves.

Frazier drew his second straight start, but he saw 12 fewer minutes than he did on Saturday against the Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, Tomas Satoransky posted seven points, six dimes, five boards, and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench. Frazier's lack of size makes him a liability on the defensive end, which makes it tough to keep him on the court if he's not producing on offense.