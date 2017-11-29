Wizards' Tim Frazier: Hands out four assists in Tuesday's win
Frazier finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 92-89 win over the Timberwolves.
Frazier drew his second straight start, but he saw 12 fewer minutes than he did on Saturday against the Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, Tomas Satoransky posted seven points, six dimes, five boards, and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench. Frazier's lack of size makes him a liability on the defensive end, which makes it tough to keep him on the court if he's not producing on offense.
More News
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Starting in place of injured Wall•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Heading back to bench role Monday•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Hands out eight dimes in start•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Starting at point guard Monday•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Heads back to bench•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Will play, start Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.