Wizards' Tim Frazier: Heading back to bench role Monday

Frazier will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Bucks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frazier picked up the start on Sunday with John Wall sitting out, posting six points, eight rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes. However, Wall is back Monday and will reclaim his spot in the top unit, which sends Frazier back to the bench and likely means a significant drop in minutes. That, in turn, takes away the bulk of Frazier's fantasy value.