Wizards' Tim Frazier: Heads back to bench

Frazier will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks with John Wall (shoulder) back in the starting five, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Prior to Sunday's start, Frazier was posting 2.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 13.3 minutes per game. Those kinds of numbers make him irrelevant in the vast majority of fantasy formats. As it currently stands, his main value will be in DFS when John Wall is sidelined.