Wizards' Tim Frazier: Heads back to bench
Frazier will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks with John Wall (shoulder) back in the starting five, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Prior to Sunday's start, Frazier was posting 2.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 13.3 minutes per game. Those kinds of numbers make him irrelevant in the vast majority of fantasy formats. As it currently stands, his main value will be in DFS when John Wall is sidelined.
More News
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Will play, start Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Starting at point guard Friday•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Will play around 15 minutes Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Expects to return Wednesday vs. Heat•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Won't play Friday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...