Wizards' Tim Frazier: Officially out for preseason opener

Frazier (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Frazier is dealing with a Grade 1 groin strain, so there's no reason to push him back into action too soon. While Frazier has reportedly done some light jogging, coach Scott Brooks isn't expecting Frazier to participate in Tuesday's practice either. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward, though he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular season action.