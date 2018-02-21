Wizards' Tim Frazier: Practices Tuesday, fitted with mask

Frazier (nose) went through practice Tuesday, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Frazier broke his nose about a week and a half ago and had to sit out the Wizards' final game prior to the All-Star break. However, he's since been fitted with a mask and his availability for practice appears to indicate he has a good chance of taking the court in Thursday's game against Cleveland. Look for another update to be provided as game day approaches, but as it currently stands, Frazier is trending in the right direction. With John Wall (knee) still out, Frazier would likely slot in behind Tomas Satoransky at point guard if cleared.