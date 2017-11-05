Wizards' Tim Frazier: Questionable for Sunday
Frazier is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raptors with a sprained left wrist, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Starting point guard John Wall is also questionable for Sunday's game, meaning that if Frazier is able to play, he could be in line for increased minutes. This injury is worth monitoring as more information surrounding both should come out during shootaround.
