Wizards' Tim Frazier: Set for bump in minutes
Frazier will be in position for increased minutes over the next several weeks while the Wizards are without John Wall (knee).
The Wizards announced Tuesday morning that Wall will miss 6-to-8 weeks after he undergoes a knee procedure, a crushing blow to a team that's been wildly inconsistent over the first half of the season. With Wall on the shelf, Washington will turn to the combination of Frazier and Tomas Satoransky, though it's possible the team could look to upgrade at the position before next Thursday's trade deadline. For the time being, expect Satoransky to take over as the starter, with Frazier in line for residual minutes off the bench. When Wall was banged up and missed some time earlier in the season, Frazier averaged 21.0 minutes across a 12-game stretch, though his numbers -- 5.0 pts, 3.7 ast, 3.0 reb, 0.6 made threes -- were underwhelming.
More News
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Drops 14 dimes in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Hands out four assists in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Starting in place of injured Wall•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Heading back to bench role Monday•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Hands out eight dimes in start•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Starting at point guard Monday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...