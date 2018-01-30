Wizards' Tim Frazier: Set for bump in minutes

Frazier will be in position for increased minutes over the next several weeks while the Wizards are without John Wall (knee).

The Wizards announced Tuesday morning that Wall will miss 6-to-8 weeks after he undergoes a knee procedure, a crushing blow to a team that's been wildly inconsistent over the first half of the season. With Wall on the shelf, Washington will turn to the combination of Frazier and Tomas Satoransky, though it's possible the team could look to upgrade at the position before next Thursday's trade deadline. For the time being, expect Satoransky to take over as the starter, with Frazier in line for residual minutes off the bench. When Wall was banged up and missed some time earlier in the season, Frazier averaged 21.0 minutes across a 12-game stretch, though his numbers -- 5.0 pts, 3.7 ast, 3.0 reb, 0.6 made threes -- were underwhelming.