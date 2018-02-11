Wizards' Tim Frazier: Set to undergo surgery

Frazier suffered a broken nose Saturday night against the Bulls and will undergo surgery Sunday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Frazier sustained the injury early in the second half and was ultimately limited to just six minutes of action, while all five Wizards starters played at least 31 minutes. The good news is Washington has three full days off before Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks, so there's a good chance Frazier could be fitted for a mask and cleared to rejoin the team by that time. For now, though, consider the backup point guard questionable.