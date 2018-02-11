Wizards' Tim Frazier: Set to undergo surgery
Frazier suffered a broken nose Saturday night against the Bulls and will undergo surgery Sunday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Frazier sustained the injury early in the second half and was ultimately limited to just six minutes of action, while all five Wizards starters played at least 31 minutes. The good news is Washington has three full days off before Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks, so there's a good chance Frazier could be fitted for a mask and cleared to rejoin the team by that time. For now, though, consider the backup point guard questionable.
More News
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Out for remainder of game•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Set for bump in minutes•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Drops 14 dimes in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Hands out four assists in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Starting in place of injured Wall•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Heading back to bench role Monday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...