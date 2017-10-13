Wizards' Tim Frazier: Starting at point guard Friday

Frazier will start at point guard in Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Frazier made his preseason debut Wednesday against the Heat after nursing a groin injury through much of training camp and played 21 minutes off the bench. With John Wall out for rest Friday, Frazier will get the start, but he'll likely play a similar dosage Friday to prevent any setbacks before the start of the regular season. Look for Donald Sloan to potentially see extended minutes as Frazier's back-up against New York.