Wizards' Tim Frazier: Starting at point guard Monday
Frazier will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
The Wizards are set to be without John Wall on Sunday, as he's dealing with a sore knee. That allows Frazier to pick up the start in his place, meaning a temporary uptick in his playing time and fantasy value. In his lone start earlier this season, Frazier posted four points, two rebounds and eight assists across 31 minutes. Frazier should be an intriguing cheaper point guard option for Sunday's DFS slate.
