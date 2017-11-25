Wizards' Tim Frazier: Starting in place of injured Wall

Frazier will start Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

With John Wall (knee) sidelined, Frazier will move into the lineup at point guard, and he should be set for a rather drastic increase in minutes. The Penn State product saw only 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Charlotte, but with Wall expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, Frazier becomes a much more appealing fantasy commodity.