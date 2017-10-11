Wizards' Tim Frazier: Will play around 15 minutes Wednesday
Frazier (groin) is expected to play around 15 minutes during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Heat, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
After going through Monday's practice without any setbacks, Frazier will be returning to action after missing three straight preseason games with a groin strain. However, coach Scott Brooks is set to limit his workload a bit and he'll see roughly 15 minutes, giving Frazier a chance to ease back into the swing of things. Once the regular season arrives, look for Frazier to operate as John Wall's backup at point guard.
