Wizards' Tim Frazier: Will play, start Sunday vs. Raptors
Frazier (wrist) will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Frazier is dealing with a sprained wrist, but is going to play through the ailment Sunday. With John Wall (shoulder) sitting out, Frazier will move into the starting lineup and should be relied upon for extended minutes as his replacement. That being said, the fact that Frazier isn't 100 percent healthy makes him a risky fantasy play, so that should be taken into consideration by fantasy owners.
