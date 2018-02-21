Wizards' Tim Frazier: Will play with no restrictions Thursday
Frazier (nose) will play during Thursday's game against the Cavaliers with no restrictions, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Frazier has been fitted with a mask following a broken nose Feb. 10 against Chicago and subsequently sitting out the following game against New York. In the seven games prior to suffering the injury, Frazier averaged 2.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals across 18.1 minutes per game.
