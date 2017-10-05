Play

Wizards' Tim Frazier: Won't play Friday

Frazier (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Frazier continues to be limited in practice. However, a return to defensive drills is surely a good sign for his recovery. Frazier, if healthy, is expected to open the regular season as John Wall's backup at point guard.

