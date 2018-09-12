Wizards' Tiwian Kendley: Gets camp deal from Washington

Kendley posted Monday on his personal Instagram account that he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards.

Kendley, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, joined the Wizards in training camp after going undrafted out of Norfolk State in June. During his time in Las Vegas with the Wizards, Kendley averaged 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 assists in only 17.5 minutes per contest, but shot just 2-for-10 from three-point range. He'll be a long shot to crack the Wizards' opening-night roster and is more realistically vying for a spot with their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go Go.