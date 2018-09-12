Wizards' Tiwian Kendley: Gets camp deal from Washington
Kendley posted Monday on his personal Instagram account that he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards.
Kendley, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, joined the Wizards in training camp after going undrafted out of Norfolk State in June. During his time in Las Vegas with the Wizards, Kendley averaged 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 assists in only 17.5 minutes per contest, but shot just 2-for-10 from three-point range. He'll be a long shot to crack the Wizards' opening-night roster and is more realistically vying for a spot with their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go Go.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....