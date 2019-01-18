Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: 14 points in win
Satoransky had 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3PT), five assists, two steals and a block in Thursday's win over the Knicks.
Satoransky went for a triple-double two games ago against Milwaukee, but he hasn't been nearly as prolific over the last two contests, tallying just 18 total points in 66 minutes. Satoransky continues to be a strong defender, however, and he picked up multiple steals Thursday for the fourth straight game.
