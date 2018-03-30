Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Adds 11 points in Thursday's loss
Satoransky contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during a 103-92 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.
After four straight games in which he didn't reached double figures in scoring, Satoransky changed that with a decent all-around effort Thursday. Satoransky hasn't been playing extremely well recently, and his value will drop quite a bit soon since it looks like John Wall (knee) is close to a return.
