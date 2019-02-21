Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Back at practice

Satoransky (personal) was present for the Wizards' practice Thursday.

Satoransky had missed the Wizards' final two games before the All-Star break to tend to his wife, who gave birth to the couple's first child. After taking some time off to spend with his expanded family, Satoransky should be refreshed and ready to go for the second half of the season. Expect him to immediately step back in as the Wizards' starting point guard Friday in Charlotte, resulting in Chasson Randle moving back into a reserve role.