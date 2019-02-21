Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Back at practice
Satoransky (personal) was present for the Wizards' practice Thursday.
Satoransky had missed the Wizards' final two games before the All-Star break to tend to his wife, who gave birth to the couple's first child. After taking some time off to spend with his expanded family, Satoransky should be refreshed and ready to go for the second half of the season. Expect him to immediately step back in as the Wizards' starting point guard Friday in Charlotte, resulting in Chasson Randle moving back into a reserve role.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Ruled out Monday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Hands out 11 dimes in win•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Fares well again versus Milwaukee•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...