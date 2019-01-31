Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Back-to-back duds

Satoransky compiled three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 107-89 win over the Pacers.

Aside from a 21-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist outing against the Spurs on Jan. 27, Satoransky has been a massive disappointment over his last four games. In the other three contests, he's maxed out at nine points, eight assists and three rebounds while shooting a combined 6-for-18 from the floor in those games. With a clear path to the bulk of the minutes at point guard, Satoransky is still a must-roster player in most formats in spite of his recent struggles, especially with the Wizards set to play four games during the upcoming week.