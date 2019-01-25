Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Big double-double in loss

Satoransky scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 loss to the Warriors.

It's his best scoring performance so far in January, and his third double-double of the season. Satoransky's overall contributions remains erratic, but since John Wall (heel) was lost for the season, the 27-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers, and Satoransky's becoming a productive defender, grabbing multiple steals in six straight games.