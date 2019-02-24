Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Career-high six steals in loss
Satoransky accumulated 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six steals, and three assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 loss to the Pacers.
Satoransky amassed a career high in steals while providing efficient scoring. He did finish with as many turnovers as assists while failing to grab a single rebound, but overall it was an impressive stat line nonetheless. Satoransky has been one of the few bright spots on the Wizards this season and should be expected to continue earning heavy minutes going forward.
