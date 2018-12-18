Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Coming off bench
Satoransky will come off the bench Tuesday against the Hawks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
With newly-acquired Trevor Ariza slotting in at small forward next to Jeff Green, Satoransky will revert to his usual bench role. When coming off the bench this season, Satoransky averages 5.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 14.9 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Logs 46 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Returns to action•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Heads to locker room•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Effective in start•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting Saturday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Sets multiple season highs•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...