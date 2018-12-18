Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Coming off bench

Satoransky will come off the bench Tuesday against the Hawks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

With newly-acquired Trevor Ariza slotting in at small forward next to Jeff Green, Satoransky will revert to his usual bench role. When coming off the bench this season, Satoransky averages 5.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 14.9 minutes.