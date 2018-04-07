Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Disappointing in start

Satoransky had just eight points (4-8 FG), five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Atlanta.

Satoransky moved back into the starting lineup, replacing John Wall who was sitting this one out to rest. Despite the bump in playing time, Satoransky saw no increase in his production and is almost certainly a drop candidate at this stage.

