Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Disappointing in start
Satoransky had just eight points (4-8 FG), five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Atlanta.
Satoransky moved back into the starting lineup, replacing John Wall who was sitting this one out to rest. Despite the bump in playing time, Satoransky saw no increase in his production and is almost certainly a drop candidate at this stage.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting Friday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Headed back to bench•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Joins teammates in flat performance•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Will start Sunday against Chicago•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Heading back to bench•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Adds 11 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....