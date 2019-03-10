Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Dishes 11 dimes in Saturday's loss

Satoransky supplied nine points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 135-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Satoransky dished out exactly 11 dimes for the second time in the last three games, and he has now handed out double-digit assists eight times through 64 appearances this season compared to three times through his first two years (130 games). The 27-year-old guard continues to showcase steady improvement, and he has been one of the lone bright spots amid a disappointing campaign.