Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Dishes 11 dimes in Saturday's loss
Satoransky supplied nine points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 135-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Satoransky dished out exactly 11 dimes for the second time in the last three games, and he has now handed out double-digit assists eight times through 64 appearances this season compared to three times through his first two years (130 games). The 27-year-old guard continues to showcase steady improvement, and he has been one of the lone bright spots amid a disappointing campaign.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Solid production across board•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Career-high six steals in loss•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Back at practice•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...