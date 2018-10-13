Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Dishes four dimes in Friday's start

Satoransky supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 12 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions.

Satoransky started alongside Austin Rivers with John Wall and Bradley Beal receiving the preseason finale off for rest. Satoransky saw limited action in last season's playoff series against the Raptors, but seems to have solidified his spot in the regular rotation going forward. With that being said, he's unlikely to hold much value outside of deeper leagues unless at least one of the aforementioned guys goes down with an injury.