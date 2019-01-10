Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Dishes out 11 helpers
Satoransky scored four points (1-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and tallied five rebounds along with 11 assists and three steals over 29 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia.
Satoransky simply hasn't been producing from a scoring standpoint of late, notching just two double-digit outings over his previous five contests. He managed to salvage his day by handing out 11 dimes in Wednesday's 123-106 victory at home. Satoransky should continue to receive starts at point guard with John Wall (heel) done for the year, although it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old is capable of providing fantasy owners with consistent value.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Steps up as new starter•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: To draw spot start•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Strong showing in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting for John Wall on Saturday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Coming off bench•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.