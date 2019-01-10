Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Dishes out 11 helpers

Satoransky scored four points (1-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and tallied five rebounds along with 11 assists and three steals over 29 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Satoransky simply hasn't been producing from a scoring standpoint of late, notching just two double-digit outings over his previous five contests. He managed to salvage his day by handing out 11 dimes in Wednesday's 123-106 victory at home. Satoransky should continue to receive starts at point guard with John Wall (heel) done for the year, although it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old is capable of providing fantasy owners with consistent value.