Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Dishes out eight assists
Satoransky scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with five rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 109-102 win against Indiana.
Satoransky has filled in admirably in the absence of John Wall (knee). In 21 games, the guard is averaging 11.7 points as well as 6.1 assists. With Wall returning as early as Wednesday, Satoransky's run in the starting lineup may have hit the end of the road against Indiana. If not, he will be afforded a limited amount opportunities to continue his solid stint in the Washington lineup until Wall is healthy enough to return.
