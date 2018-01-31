Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Dishes six assists in start

Satoransky totaled four points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during a 102-96 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Satoransky stepped into the starting role with John Wall (knee) sidelined and had an average game. He couldn't get any shots to fall but did contribute with other numbers across the board. Satoransky will normally be better offensively than this, and it looks like he'll be receiving a good workload going forward, as the 30 minutes marked a season high.