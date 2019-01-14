Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Does little in big minutes
Satoransky was limited to four points (2-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 140-138 double-overtime loss to the Raptors.
After collecting a triple-double in his previous outing Friday against the Bucks, Satoransky fell flat for those who used him in DFS lineups hoping for continued strong form from the point guard. The lack of high-end production was especially disappointing with 10 extra minutes available for the two overtime periods, but the 2-for-13 showing should be viewed as a major outlier for Satoransky, a career 48.8 percent shooter from the field. His season-long outlook still remains strong with John Wall (heel) sidelined, though Satoransky won't represent an appealing fantasy option during the upcoming week with the Wizards playing just one game (Thursday in London against the Knicks) in a seven-day stretch.
