Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Double-double in Thursday's loss

Satoransky amassed 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Satoransky was extremely efficient as a scorer, finishing with over twice as many points as field goal attempts. Moreover, he produced his seventh double-double of the campaign, this after logging just one across his first two seasons (130 games). With just nine games remaining in the regular season and the team's playoff hopes dwindling, Satoransky will nevertheless look to close out the campaign on a positive note.