Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Double-doubles in victory

Satoransky accumulated 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, a block and a steal over 41 minutes Wednesday against Dallas.

Satoranksy registered his second double-double over his previous five contests and is now averaging 12.4 points along with 7.0 helpers over that stretch. The 27-year-old's scoring output has been inconsistent at best of late, although he's shown he's capable of putting up double digits in the scoring column along with 10-plus assists on any given night.