Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Double-doubles in victory
Satoransky accumulated 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, a block and a steal over 41 minutes Wednesday against Dallas.
Satoranksy registered his second double-double over his previous five contests and is now averaging 12.4 points along with 7.0 helpers over that stretch. The 27-year-old's scoring output has been inconsistent at best of late, although he's shown he's capable of putting up double digits in the scoring column along with 10-plus assists on any given night.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Career-high six steals in loss•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Back at practice•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Ruled out Monday•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...