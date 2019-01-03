Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Double-doubles in victory
Satoransky finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 victory over the Hornets.
Satoransky had a season-high 11 rebounds Wednesday, adding 14 points and seven rebounds in another strong effort as the starting point guard. We have seen this story before and with John Wall (heel) gone for the season, Satoransky has a chance to establish himself as a starting caliber point guard in the league. He was a top 75 player last season when Wall was injured and given the opportunity in front of him, he should be rostered everywhere.
