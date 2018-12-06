Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Effective in start
Satoransky managed 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 38 minutes Wednesday against Atlanta.
Without usual starter John Wall (personal), Satoransky stepped into the starting lineup and produced across the board without turning the ball over. Considering Wall is unlikely to miss an extended period, Satoransky isn't worth a pickup in standard formats, although if Wall misses another game or two, he may be worth a flier in daily fantasy.
