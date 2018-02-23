Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Efficient in Thursday's win

Satoransky scored 17 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 win over the Cavaliers.

He also committed zero turnovers, giving him an impressive 48:12 AST:TO through eight games in February. Satoransky doesn't have the fantasy ceiling of John Wall (knee), but his steady and efficient play has led the Wizards to an 8-2 record since their franchise point guard broke down.