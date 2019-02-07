Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Fares well again versus Milwaukee

Satoransky posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 148-129 loss to the Bucks.

Satoransky has been productive in each of the Wizards' three meetings with the Bucks this season, averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 triples and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes per game in those contests while shooting 59.3 percent from the field. He'll carry some momentum into a three-game stretch against opponents with losing records (the Cavaliers, Bulls and Pistons) before concluding the first half Feb. 13 with a tough matchup versus the Raptors.