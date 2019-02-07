Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Fares well again versus Milwaukee
Satoransky posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 148-129 loss to the Bucks.
Satoransky has been productive in each of the Wizards' three meetings with the Bucks this season, averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 triples and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes per game in those contests while shooting 59.3 percent from the field. He'll carry some momentum into a three-game stretch against opponents with losing records (the Cavaliers, Bulls and Pistons) before concluding the first half Feb. 13 with a tough matchup versus the Raptors.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Back-to-back duds•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Big double-double in loss•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: 14 points in win•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Does little in big minutes•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...