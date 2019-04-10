Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Finishes season strong
Satoransky scored 19 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and registered four rebounds along with five assists over 28 minutes Tuesday against Boston.
Satoransky had his shot working in the season finale, knocking down all three of his attempts from downtown while also contributing in other categories, such as rebounds and assists. His season will come to an end after averaging 8.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 boards over 79 games.
