Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Flirts with triple-double

Satoransky totaled 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Satoransky continues to put up solid all-around lines, nearly grabbing a triple-double in Monday's loss. While his scoring has been unreliable this season, his assist and rebound totals have made him a solid fantasy contributor across most formats.