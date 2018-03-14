Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Flirts with triple-double in Tuesday's loss

Satoransky contributed 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 32 minutes during a 116-111 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Satoransky rebounded from a couple relatively quiet outings to flirt with a triple-double in Tuesday's loss. The three steals also marked a season high for him. Satoransky will continue to hold value until John Wall (knee) returns.