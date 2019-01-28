Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Flirts with triple-double

Satoransky accumulated 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's loss to San Antonio.

Satoransky was the lone member of Washington's starting-five with a positive plus-minus, totaling a plus-one in his 36 minutes of play. Moreover, he had one of his finest performances of the season, topping 20 points for the second time in three outings, and nearly finishing with a triple-double. Satoransky's been an effective distributor as a starter, and while his scoring comes-and-goes, he's been effective at improving his teammates play. In 23 games with the first unit, Satoranky's averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.8 minutes.