Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Hands out 11 dimes in win
Satoransky produced seven points (3-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, and seven rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 victory over Chicago.
Satoransky handed out double-digit dimes for the second time in his last three games, helping the Wizards to a nine-point victory over the Bulls. His scoring tends to come and go but the peripheral numbers are typically very solid and his efficiency is decent for a point guard. John Wall (Achilles) is going to miss 12 months and Satoransky needs to be on a roster in all formats.
