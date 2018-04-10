Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Headed back to bench role

Satoransky will return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Satoransky picked up the start Friday with John Wall sitting out for rest, but struggled and posted just eight points, five rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes. Wall has since been cleared for a return Tuesday and he'll immediately claim his typical starting role, sending Satoransky back to the bench. The Wizards close out the season with a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday, so there's a chance the Wizards consider resting Wall once again in the finale. As a result, Satoransky could see another spot start in his place Wednesday, which will be something to monitor for the time being.