Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Headed back to bench role
Satoransky will return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Satoransky picked up the start Friday with John Wall sitting out for rest, but struggled and posted just eight points, five rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes. Wall has since been cleared for a return Tuesday and he'll immediately claim his typical starting role, sending Satoransky back to the bench. The Wizards close out the season with a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday, so there's a chance the Wizards consider resting Wall once again in the finale. As a result, Satoransky could see another spot start in his place Wednesday, which will be something to monitor for the time being.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Disappointing in start•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting Friday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Headed back to bench•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Joins teammates in flat performance•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Will start Sunday against Chicago•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Heading back to bench•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....