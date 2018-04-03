Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Headed back to bench

Satoransky will return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Satoransky picked up the start Sunday with John Wall getting the next off in the second game of a back-to-back set, posting nine points, six assists, five rebounds and a block across 32 minutes. However, Wall will return the starting five as expected Tuesday, which sends Satoransky to the bench in the corresponding move. Look for the reserve point guard to see minutes in the mid-to-low 20s at best, so he's likely not someone to rely on Tuesday for fantasy purposes.