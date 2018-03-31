Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Heading back to bench

Satoransky, with John Wall (knee) making his return and re-joining the starting five, will come off the bench for Saturday's contest against the Hornets and presumably for the remainder of the season, Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports reports.

Satoransky has filled in impressively while Wall has been sidelined over the past 27 games. Over that span, Satoransky averaged 10.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes per game. He also shot 53.6 percent from the field and hit 1.0 three per contest at a 52.8 percent clip. When coming off the bench this season, the second-year guard is averaging 4.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 16.2 minutes. That said, considering his body of work in Wall's absence, it's possible he sees a slight uptick in workload moving forward.