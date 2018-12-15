Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Heads to locker room
Satoransky went to the locker room during Friday's game against the Nets, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
It's not immediately clear why Satoransky was forced back to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return.
