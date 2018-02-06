Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Held in check versus Pacers
Satoransky scored five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT) in addition to six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes during Monday's 111-102 win over the Pacers.
Satoransky started again, but he only attemtped three shots and was limited in terms of court time as the Wizards deployed some unconventional lineups. He still managed to hand out six assists for the second straight game, and while he remains capable of producing in that category if he continues to start, he's likely to have an inconsistent impact as a scorer.
