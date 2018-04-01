Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Joins teammates in flat performance

Satoransky tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 loss to the Bulls.

Satoransky moved back into the starting lineup with John Wall resting in the second of a back-to-back set. In what was an assumed easy win, Satoransky, and his teammates struggled to find any rhythm, eventually falling by 19 points. He will move back to the bench on Tuesday when the team travels to Houston to play the Rockets. He is still going to have some fantasy value but after his run as a starter, he could be dropped if you need someone with more upside.